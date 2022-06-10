San Francisco health officials identify 3 additional probable Monkeypox cases

What is Monkeypox and should you be concerned

What is Monkeypox and should you be concerned

SAN FRANCISCO – At least three probable cases of the Monkeypox have been identified in San Francisco, health officials said Thursday, nearly one week after the first case was reported in the city.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) said the latest cases were identified at a California Department of Public Health lab in Richmond. One of the individuals reported traveling within the U.S. recently, while the other two people did not.

Health officials said all three individuals are isolating and in good health.

San Francisco reported its first probable Monkeypox case on June 3. SFDPH said all four cases are awaiting confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control.

The cases were announced on the same day Alameda County health officials identified its first Monkeypox case. The illness, which often begins as flu-like symptoms, leads to a distinctive rash or sores on the skin.

At least 40 cases have been confirmed nationwide, eight in California. SFDPH anticipates that more cases could occur in San Francisco.

Health officials said Monkeypox can spread through close contact, breathing at "very close" range or sharing bedding and clothing. While cases are popping up in the U.S. and internationally, officials also stressed that the disease is rare and other contagious illnesses can cause rash or skin lesions.

Officials also noted while most new cases are among men who have sex with men, anyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity can become infected or spread Monkeypox.

Anyone who may have been exposed or have symptoms is asked to contact their health care provider. People who do not have a provider are being asked to contact SF City Clinic on 7th Street (628-217-6600) or at Strut on 470 Castro Street (415-581-1600).