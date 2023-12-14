San Mateo road rage suspect arrested for 2nd time in a week following Millbrae robbery

MILLBRAE – A Peninsula man who was out on bail after being arrested in a road rage incident in San Mateo over the weekend was arrested again following a convenience store robbery in Millbrae on Wednesday, authorities said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the 7-Eleven on the 400 block of El Camino Real around 5:15 a.m. Deputies found the store clerk, who had suffered facial injuries.

According to an investigation, the suspect tried to steal items when he was confronted by the clerk. The suspect then started throwing merchandise and a physical altercation took place behind the counter.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Investigators identified the suspect as 34-year-old Tobias Tuuhetokasolofao of San Bruno. According to deputies, Tuuhetokasolofa was released on bail three days earlier.

Early Sunday morning, Tuuhetokasolofa was arrested on multiple felony charges following a road rage incident on El Camino Real in San Mateo. According to police, Tuuhetokasolofa brandished a gun during the incident and the gun was found to be a loaded "ghost gun" with no serial number.

A passenger in Tuuhetokasolofa's car was also arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and obstructing an officer.

Around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff's office was notified by San Mateo Police about another call involving Tuuhetokasolofa. He was found at a hotel in San Mateo and taken into custody.

Tuuhetokasolofa was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of robbery and committing a felony while on bail.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Deputy Kaur of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office over email or at 650-259-2300.