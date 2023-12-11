San Mateo police arrest man suspected of flashing gun during road rage incident

SAN MATEO — San Mateo police arrested a man suspected of flashed a gun during a road rage incident just after midnight on Sunday.

A call was placed around 12:16 a.m. about a driver who brandished a gun near the 1600 block of South El Camino Real. Police were then notified the driver was about to leave the Safeway parking lot.

Officers pulled the driver over and had him and his passenger get out of the car as a gun was potentially in the car. Police said they searched the car and found a gun under the front passenger seat.

San Mateo police said the gun was loaded and had no serial number, making it a "ghost gun." Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Tobias Tuuhetokasolofa, a San Bruno resident, and said he had prior felony convictions.

He was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony gun charges.

Carry a concealed weapon in a vehicle

Own a firearm without a serial number

Assault with a deadly weapon

Felon in possession of a firearm

Prohibited person possessing ammunition

Carry a concealed weapon with a specific conviction

Carry a loaded firearm

Drive with a Suspended License for DUI

Meanwhile, his passenger was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and obstructing an officer.

They were booked into the San Mateo County Jail.