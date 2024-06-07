Military vehicle accident closes eastbound lanes of I-580 near San Leandro

A military vehicle that rolled onto its side after an accident on eastbound Interstate 580 near San Leandro Friday afternoon is blocking lanes of traffic, according to CHP.

The crash happened at around 2 p.m. Aerial video showed the vehicle on the shoulder of eastbound I-580 near the 164th Ave./<iramar exit in the unincorporated community of Ashland just outside San Leandro city limits.

CHP reported that soldiers were standing outside the vehicle on the side of the freeway. There were no reports of injuries, but at least one emergency vehicle that responded to the crash was blocking lanes of the freeway. Video also appeared to show fuel or oil leaking from the vehicle.

So far there in no word how long the lanes will be blocked. Drivers are advised to expect traffic delays and use other routes to avoid the area.