Mendocino County Sheriff's Office warns of local phone scam

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a phone scam circulating in the county in which the caller claims to be an employee of the Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials reported Thursday that they received multiple reports from residents who received phone calls from a person claiming to work for the Sheriff's Office. The caller claims that the call recipient missed jury duty and that they must pay a fine.

"Do not release personal identifying information to anyone on the telephone," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement, "and do not agree to pay any fines electronically, by using gift cards, payment apps, or Bitcoin. No Deputy, Sergeant, Lieutenant, or Captain will ever call you from the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office asking for money or payments."

The office also reminds the public that it does not receive payments via mobile payment apps, cryptocurrency or gift cards.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone who receives a suspicious phone call or letter to contact them at (707) 463-4086.