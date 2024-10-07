30K plants, 11 tons of processed cannabis seized in Mendocino Co. operations

Authorities in Mendocino County announced details of a massive operation targeting illegal cannabis grows, saying that 30,000 plants were seized at more than a dozen sites last month.

The sheriff's office said Monday that they serviced numerous warrants in the Round Valley area, in the northern part of the county.

"These operations were performed in collaboration with state and federal partners, to target unregulated and unlicensed marijuana production and its impact on the community and the quality of life for the residents in Covelo," deputies said in a statement.

During the operation, which took place between Sep. 21 and Sep. 25, a total of 16 sites were targeted.

A majority of the sites were in and around the community of Covelo, more than 60 miles north of Ukiah, while one site was in the Mendocino National Forest.

Investigators found numerous water diversions and what they described as "extremely dangerous pesticides" near waterways, including pesticides that are banned in the U.S.

Deputies said a total of 30,482 plants, 23,246 pounds of processed cannabis (11.62 tons) and one pound of psilocybin mushrooms were seized. Six firearms, including a "ghost gun" and a sawed-off shotgun were also seized, along with more than $132,000 in cash.

Cannabis seized as part of an operation targeting illegal cannabis grows in Round Valley in Mendocino County in Sep. 2024. Mendocino County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said reports will be sent to the District Attorney's office requesting "several individuals" would be charged in the case.

Anyone with information about illegal cannabis grows in Mendocino County is urged to call the sheriff's office non-emergency tip line at 707-234-2100.