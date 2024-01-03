Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $713,000 sold in Lafayette

While it wasn't the big Mega Millions jackpot, a lottery player who purchased a ticket in Lafayette this week got lucky with a $713,000 prize.

The ticket was bought at a 76 gas station on Mount Diablo Boulevard Tuesday. The winner was the only person in California to match all five regular game numbers: 3-18-27-29-64.

If they had the correct Mega number of 1, they would have won the $57 million jackpot. That means the prize goes up to $140 million for Friday's drawing.

Earlier this week, a lucky Powerball player bought a winning ticket at the Country Store in the Southern California town of Baker on the edge of the Mojave desert that was worth $1,230,788. The big winner of Monday night's drawing was the person who purchased a single ticket in Michigan that matched all six numbers to win the estimated $842.2 million Powerball jackpot.