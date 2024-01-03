Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $713,000 sold in Lafayette

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Mega Millions ticket worth $713,000 sold in Lafayette
Mega Millions ticket worth $713,000 sold in Lafayette 00:45

While it wasn't the big Mega Millions jackpot, a lottery player who purchased a ticket in Lafayette this week got lucky with a $713,000 prize.

The ticket was bought at a 76 gas station on Mount Diablo Boulevard Tuesday. The winner was the only person in California to match all five regular game numbers: 3-18-27-29-64.

If they had the correct Mega number of 1, they would have won the $57 million jackpot. That means the prize goes up to $140 million for Friday's drawing.

Earlier this week, a lucky Powerball player bought a winning ticket at the Country Store in the Southern California town of Baker on the edge of the Mojave desert that was worth $1,230,788. The big winner of Monday night's drawing was the person who purchased a single ticket in Michigan that matched all six numbers to win the estimated $842.2 million Powerball jackpot.

First published on January 3, 2024 / 6:32 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.