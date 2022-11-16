Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at San Bruno gas station

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF/BCN) – A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at a gas station in San Bruno is worth more than $2 million after Tuesday's drawing, according to California Lottery officials.

The ticket bought at the Shell gas station at 798 EL Camino Real matched five numbers -- 6, 19, 28, 46 and 61 -- missing only the Mega number of 18, making it worth $2,082,652.

The gas station has also earned a bonus of more than $10,000 for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.

The winner of the ticket has not come forward as of Wednesday. No one nationwide hit all six numbers in the Mega Millions drawing, and the next draw happens Friday with an estimated jackpot of $238 million.