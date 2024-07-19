Forsooth! For sale! Ye olde San Francisco house listing goes viral

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco features some of the ritziest homes in the country and it has some unique real estate jewels but none of them may compare to one particular property in the city's Miraloma Park neighborhood.

The 3 bedroom, 1 /2 bath home was built in 1930. Moss-green, velvety couches, crossbows, swords and countless other medieval items are carefully placed throughout the home

In the first week on the market, roughly 650 people have showed up to take a tour.

"We have a little half-bath," said listing agent. Charlie Mader. "There's a feature that has taken the internet by storm. The toilet paper holder."

Even taking a tinkle comes with a suit and armor.

"On Sunday, the influencers started showing up," Mader said. "I know I'm on TikTok and Instagram. I knew I had a hit when, Monday morning, I got a call from Zillow Gone Wild requesting permission to run the photos."

Mader says this listing came to him from a former client after Father Rodriguez passed away in April at the age of 93. The client is one of 12 beneficiaries of the Rodriguez trust.

"To be perfectly honest, I recommended we empty the house first," Mader said. "Have everybody come collect and then paint it and stage it with smaller furniture to make the rooms look bigger. That's when I was told 'Oh no. We have to show it exactly as father had it because those were his wishes.'"

Now people are mesmerized by the carefully hand-painted windows, stained glass, the fine crystals and other artifacts that Father Rodriguez brought back from his travels to Europe. For just under $1.2 million the house is priced for someone else to call it home.

"He did die here on the property of old age, peacefully, in his sleep," Mader said. "That's part of the reason why its price is a little low because some people are concerned about that. But he died happy and he's looking down on us smiling right now. I'm sure."

All the items are not included in the sale of the home but anyone interested can come to an open house and submit an offer to take home a piece of 999 Portola Drive.