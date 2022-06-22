Mayor Breed tests positive for COVID-19, will not attend SF LGBTQ Pride Parade

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed tested positive for COVID-19 this week, forcing her to cancel her plans to attend the SF LGBTQ Pride parade, according to a statement from her office released Wednesday.

Her office said Breed, who was vaccinated for coronavirus, feels well and was conducting meetings from home.

The announcement also included that she will not be attending any upcoming events, which would include LGBTQ Pride parade. The decision follows the city's COVID protocol from the department of public health, which requires that anyone who tests positive isolate for five days at home.

Breed missing the parade comes after she joined appointed district 2 supervisor Matt Dorsey and San Francisco police in calling on LGBTQ Pride to allow first responders to attend the parade in uniform. Parade organizers banned uniformed police from the event following the death of George Floyd and the resulting protests. After Breed, Dorsey and SFPD announced they wouldn't attend the parade at all, the groups came to an agreement that a small number of uniformed officers could attend. Breed said she'd attend the event after the compromise was announced.

The diagnosis came just days after she participated in the victory parade for the Golden State Warriors, who won their fourth championship this year. As of Wednesday, none of the players who shared the stage with her during the event have announced they have COVID.