Matt Lively

As the youngest of three brothers, Lively grew up in a South Florida house full of sports, chaos, and competition. Naturally, a career as a sports reporter always felt like the perfect gig for him.

After graduating from Arizona State and the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in 2019, he began his career in Bakersfield, California, and then went to Waco, Texas. He's covered Final Fours, Sugar Bowls, Big 12 Championships, and the best high school football in the country.

He is thrilled to begin a new chapter in San Francisco. To cover the historic teams in the Bay Area is a dream come true. His passion is to share stories about the athletes and communities he covers and to bring people together in the process.

When he isn't on the job, he is either on the golf course, in the water, finding a great restaurant, or traveling. While working as a sports reporter hardly feels like a job to him, becoming a pro golfer would be his ideal career ... even if he is a 12 handicap.