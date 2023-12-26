Health officials make unannounced inspection at Martinez refinery after recent incidents

MARTINEZ – Health officials in Contra Costa County on Tuesday made an unannounced visit to a Martinez refinery that has been under scrutiny following multiple flaring incidents and hazardous materials releases.

In a statement, the agency said they made visited Martinez Refining Company to request records and observe its operation, focusing on safety programs, reliability of equipment and to follow up after recent incidents. The refinery is owned by PBF Energy, which acquired the facility in 2020.

"Repeated commitments to the community and to regulators to improve the culture of safety at PBF have not resulted in improvement," Contra Costa Supervisor Federal Glover said in a statement. "We intend to hold PBF accountable for making the necessary investments to become a better neighbor."

According to health officials, the refinery has had 21 documented releases or spills of hazardous materials so far in 2023. Along with the hazardous materials incidents, the refinery has reported flaring through the county's Community Warning System at a rate of nearly once a week throughout the year.

Officials said the inspection would also include staff from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, which recently joined the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office in a civil enforcement action against the refinery.

"The recent air quality violations at MRC are troubling and unacceptable. The Air District shares the community's concern and outrage about these events," said Dr. Philip Fine, the agency's executive officer. "We are actively investigating and pursuing all legal avenues to ensure MRC is compliant with our regulations and that future violations and community disruptions are minimized."

A PFB Energy representative told KPIX the facility was "cooperating with all agencies and investigations related to our refinery and will continue to do so."

Last week, the Air District issued four notices of violation to the refinery over a flaring incident on December 17 that MRC initially said was just a grass fire. MRC said on social media last week that the fire was related to the refinery restarting equipment related to a flaring incident caused by an "operational incident" on December 15.

The refinery is also the subject of a proposed class action lawsuit brought on by two Martinez residents, who claim the facility has created a public nuisance.

Glover, along with Board of Supervisors chair John Gioia, are expected to meet with PBF's corporate leadership at the refinery Thursday to discuss their concerns about the refinery's operations.