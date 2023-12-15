Flaring incident at Martinez Refining Company; strong odor felt for miles

A flaring incident at the Martinez Refining Company Friday was followed by an advisory from county health officials because of a strong chemical odor.

The refinery posted on social media an alert to residents just after 10 a.m. about the flaring which it said was caused by an "operational incident."

"Additionally, increased steam from the refinery may be visible, and we are aware of odor complaints and are conducting community monitoring to investigate the source," the post said. "All appropriate agencies have been notified, and we are working to address these issues."

Commenters responded to report hearing sirens or seeing smoke; one individual said their home shook. Contra Costa Health said it upgraded the incident to a Level 2 alert on the county's Community Warning System and urged people in the area with respiratory sensitivities to stay indoors if they smell an odor and keep windows closed.

Reports of the odor have from as far as Crockett, about 11 miles away.

Last month during another flaring incident, the oil refinery said the burnoff was an essential part of safety for the plant's systems. That flaring incident came a day after a class-action lawsuit accused the refinery of creating a "public nuisance" by releasing chemicals into the surrounding community.

Last year on Thanksgiving night, the refinery released an estimated 20 to 24 tons of "spent catalyst" into the surrounding community until the following morning, when residents found their yards and vehicles covered in metallic dust.

The refinery failed to alert the county health department and the community warning system, both of which are legally mandated within 15 minutes of a release.