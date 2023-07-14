Health officials: No ongoing risk from Martinez refinery coke dust release

MARTINEZ – Health officials announced Friday that tests have found no ongoing risk to public health following Tuesday's release of coke dust from an oil refinery in Martinez.

According to Contra Costa Health, laboratory analysis of coke dust collected in neighborhoods surrounding the Martinez Refining Company (MRC) found the dust did not contain what they described as "high levels" of toxic metals.

Health officials said the primary health concern from the release was irritation of the throat, lungs and respiratory system during the release and when the material was in the air.

Coke dust can be safely washed off surfaces with soap and water. Anyone who believes they may have symptoms should contact their healthcare provider, officials said.

Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the refinery released the material, a black, sooty or powdery residue created during petroleum refining. The refinery said the release lasted for about one minute.

Contra Costa health officials said they were notified by the refinery at 10:20 a.m. through the community warning system.

Health officials along with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District are investigating if the release violated law and if MRC properly followed the county's emergency notification policy.

The air district has already issued a notice of violation to the refinery for causing a public nuisance.

Tuesday's release concerned nearby residents and local officials, who are dealing with the impact of a second release from the refinery in less than a year. Contra Costa Health released a report last month that determined the release of spent catalyst into nearby neighborhoods over the Thanksgiving holiday posed no lingering threat in soil samples.

"We are very concerned about the delayed notification to the Community Warning System. We are once again responding to a refinery incident and trying to determine the health impacts," Contra Costa County Supervisor Federal Glover said in a statement following Tuesday's release. "We understand this is an ongoing concern for our community and timely notification is critical."

Jon Taylor, who lives near the refinery, told KPIX on Tuesday, "We moved in knowing that the refinery was here, but our understanding and our expectation was that they were operating safely. This is yet another accident where there has been a release of something that we need to now not touch and not breathe."

The laboratory report on Tuesday's release can be found on the Contra Costa Health website.