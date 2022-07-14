Air quality advisory near Marsh Fire in Eastern Contra Costa extended through Friday

PITTSBURG – An air quality advisory has been extended through at least Friday for Eastern Contra Costa County residents due to the Marsh Fire, a stubborn blaze that has been smoldering for weeks.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said Thursday that smoke is expected to continue to impact the communities of Pittsburg, Antioch, Oakley and Brentwood. While onshore winds during the day are expected to disperse smoke, pollution levels may rise during the overnight hours, as winds die down.

Air District officials said pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard. A Spare the Air alert is not in effect.

The fire started on May 28 at a homeless encampment in Bay Point. Officials said the fire is mostly burning peat, an organic material that is difficult to extinguish.

After a flare-up on Saturday due to high winds that burned another 75 acres of the 500-acre fire area, Contra Costa County fire officials said it's almost out of fuel as of Wednesday.

Residents who smell smoke are being urged to stay indoors with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. Air conditioners and cars should be set to recirculated air to prevent outside air from moving inside.

Officials said elevated particulate matter can trigger wheezing among those suffering from asthma, emphysema or COPD. The elderly, children and those with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible.

Real-time air quality readings can be found by visiting at the Bay Area Air Quality Management District website.