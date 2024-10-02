Marin County officials report slight drop in homelessness since 2022

The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services this week released its 2024 point-in-time final report that found there were 1,090 people experiencing homelessness, including those sleeping in streets, in vehicles, in abandoned buildings and in emergency shelters.

That was an overall decrease of 2.8% compared to 2022, an indicator that some of the county's efforts may be working.

On Jan. 23 between the hours of 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., a coalition of community groups and volunteers scanned the entire 828 square miles of Marin County to take an observation-based count of people who appear to be homeless.

Point-in-Time Counts are "snapshots" that quantify the size of the homeless population at a given point during the year.

About 72% or 788 of those counted were unsheltered, that is they are living on the streets, in abandoned buildings, storage structures, vehicles, encampments, or any other place unfit for human habitation.

The largest number of unhoused people, 326, were counted in the city of San Rafael, followed by 245 in Novato.

The Point-in-Time Count is the only source of nationwide data on homeless populations. It is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development of all jurisdictions receiving federal funding to provide housing and services. Marin County receives approximately $5.7 million dollars annually in federal funding.

The physical count is followed by an in-person survey, the results of which are used to profile the condition and characteristics of the local homeless population.

Economic issues were cited as the leading cause of housing loss, with 84% of respondents reporting they were unemployed, compared to 69% in 2022. Substance abuse issues were reported as being responsible for 14% of housing losses, while 45% report having a psychiatric or emotional condition that may affect their housing stability or employment.

Most of Marin's homeless population is white, 45%, with 35% of the total reporting they received some college education. More than a third have lived in Marin County for more than 10 years. Forty-four of those counted were veterans, down from 65 in 2022, with 70% unsheltered.

The data showed a 12% decrease in homeless families with children since 2022, and 47% of those families with children identified as Latinx.

Those who identified as Black constituted 17% of the overall count. Of the county's total 2020 population of 262,321, just 2.4% were Black, according to the U.S Census.

There was a 24% decrease in people experiencing chronic homelessness over prolonged periods, and first-time homelessness decreased from 41% in 2022 to 27% in 2024. Most of those counted were living in Marin County at the time of housing loss.

The count found 72 older adults, age 60 and over, experiencing homelessness, with more than half unsheltered.

The report stated that many children and youth experiencing homelessness do not use homeless services, are unrecognizable to adult street count volunteers, and may be in unsheltered locations that are difficult to find. Therefore, traditional street count efforts are not as effective in reaching youth. So, the 2024 survey included a supplemental youth count by homeless youth service providers who identified places where young people could be found, and youth who had a lived experience of homelessness.

"Youth and youth service provider staff members were trained on where and how to identify youth experiencing homelessness as well as how to record the data. It was determined that youth experiencing homelessness would be more prominent on the street during daylight hours rather than in the early morning when the general count was conducted," the report said.

The total counted included 21% people below age 24. There were 108 unaccompanied transition-age youth, age 18-24, experiencing homelessness in Marin County, and 94% of them were unsheltered.

The report credited the overall decrease in the county's Housing First approach, which addresses a person's housing need first, then surrounds them with support necessary to achieve stability and independence.

"Marin will continue to invest in evidence-based, permanent housing solutions, including five new permanent supportive housing sites, housing-based case management paired with vouchers, and population specific services for families, youth, and veterans to meet their unique needs," the report said.

The county also offers a Seeds of Hope Service Fair, where a wide range of agencies offer services such as housing, medical, and legal assistance. The next fair will take place on Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can also get free haircuts, massages and lunch.