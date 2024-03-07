Marin City Grocery Outlet opening hailed as inroad into neighborhood food desert

MARIN CITY -- Deepak Dandekar, a resident of Marin City for over fifty years, expressed his delight as he wheeled his cart through the aisles of the newly opened Grocery Outlet Bargain Market on Donahue Street at the Marin Gateway Shopping Center.

"I'm glad we finally have a full-service grocery outlet which will be great for the neighborhood," Dandekar said.

Dandekar was among hundreds of customers who flocked to the store on its opening day, filling their carts and baskets with groceries. For Dandekar and others, the new store brings to their neighborhood a convenience they previously lacked.

"I used to go to Grocery Outlet in San Rafael but now this is just so much more convenient," Dandekar noted.

Owners Chantha Vath and Bruce Uy recognized the need for a full-service grocery store in Marin City. They describe the area as a food desert. They aimed to address this need by providing a wide range of products at affordable prices.

"If you're from here ... this area is generally a food desert. So, because it is a food desert, we are a full grocery store where we supply all the staples," Vath said.

The Grocery Outlet opening also adds employment opportunities to the community, with Vath and Uy hiring locally.

"We came from Fairfield Grocery Outlet and brought 19 members but we also hired within the community. Half of our staff actually lives across the street and they can walk to work. So, more than providing affordable food, we're giving back to the community," Vath said.