Grocery Outlet opening hailed as inroad into Marin City food desert For hundreds of Marin City customers a newly opened Grocery Outlet brings a new convenience to their neighborhood. José Martínez reports. (3-7-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv