March 1st trial date set for David DePape to face state charges in 2022 Paul Pelosi assault

David DePape, the man convicted by a federal jury last November for his violent attack on Paul Pelosi, now has a trial date set for his pending state charges.

DePape was back in a San Francisco courtroom Wednesday for a hearing regarding those state charges, including attempted murder. The charges stem from DePape's arrest for the early morning break-in and assault on Oct. 28, 2022, at the Pelosi home.

DePape waived his right to a speedy trial and his trial date on the state charges was set for March 1st. He was ordered to stand trial back in December when Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy determined there was enough evidence to move forward with prosecution on all state charges.

In addition to attempted murder, those felony charges include residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment of an elder, and threatening the family member of public official.

A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for Feb. 15. A representative for the San Francisco District Attorney's Office also noted that the March 1st date did not necessarily constitute the first day of the trial, but rather the day a judge will be assigned to the trial, assuming there is a courtroom available and the defense and the prosecution are ready.

If everything is in order on March 1st, jury selection is likely to begin about a week later.

DePape was found guilty in federal court back in November on one count of assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and a second count of attempted kidnapping of a federal official.

DePape faces up to 50 years in prison for those two federal charges.