Verdict reached in trial of David DePape, accused in Paul Pelosi assault

A jury has reached a verdict in the federal trial of David DePape, accused of bludgeoning former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer at the couple's San Francisco mansion last year.

Jury deliberations resumed Thursday morning after jurors failed to reach a verdict by 5 p.m. Wednesday. DePape was charged with attempting to kidnap a federal official and assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official with intent to retaliate against the official for performance of their duties. His attorneys argued that he was not seeking to go after Nancy Pelosi because of her official duties as a member of Congress and so the charges did not fit.

If convicted, DePape faces life in prison.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.