Man who fled Concord highway crash that killed 9-year-old girl charged

A man who fled from a collision that killed a 9-year-old girl has been charged with felony hit-and-run and child abuse, Contra Costa County prosecutors said Friday.

Jesus Ivan Dorantes Guzman, 22, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that left the roadway around 5:20 a.m. Sunday at the Interstate Highway 680/state Highway 242 split in Concord and rolled over several times.

Danna Hernandez Tapia, a resident of Oregon, was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other females in the vehicle were transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with major injuries.

The California Highway Patrol said "several" occupants in the vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts.

Dorantes Guzman fled on foot after the crash and was found days later by police in Williams, in Colusa County, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office said in a statement.

He is charged with child abuse for putting a minor in a situation that caused her death, prosecutors said. The child abuse charge comes with a special allegation of great bodily injury.

Dorantes Guzman is being held on $1 million bail in the Martinez Detention Facility. He is to be arraigned on Monday in Contra Costa County Superior Court in Martinez.