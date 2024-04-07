Crash in Concord kills at least 1 after vehicle leaves freeway

At least one person was killed Sunday morning when their vehicle left the freeway near the Interstate 680/Highway 24 split in Concord.

CHP received the initial report at 5:14 a.m. about the crash. The vehicle was traveling northbound. All lanes were reopened at 5:38 a.m. and the coroner was called at 5:57 a.m., according to the CHP website.

Multiple parties were taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, with what the CHP reported as major injuries. An initial report said five people were involved.