Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Man who died in fatal crash on I-880 in Fremont identified

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Morning Edition 6-23-24
PIX Now Morning Edition 6-23-24 10:39

A man who died in a six-vehicle collision on Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont earlier this month has been identified, according to authorities. 

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office as 61-year-old Robert Kwok Yu. The coroner was unable to determine his place of residence. 

The collision occurred on June 13 in the northbound lanes of I-880 near the Fremont Boulevard South off-ramp. 

No other significant injuries were reported, according to the California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the cause of the collision.

First published on June 23, 2024 / 9:18 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.