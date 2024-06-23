Man who died in fatal crash on I-880 in Fremont identified

A man who died in a six-vehicle collision on Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont earlier this month has been identified, according to authorities.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office as 61-year-old Robert Kwok Yu. The coroner was unable to determine his place of residence.

The collision occurred on June 13 in the northbound lanes of I-880 near the Fremont Boulevard South off-ramp.

No other significant injuries were reported, according to the California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the cause of the collision.