Man who allegedly hit Alameda County deputy with stolen car faces several felonies

A man who allegedly tried to run over an Alameda County Sheriff's deputy has been charged with multiple felonies, prosecutors said Monday.

Joel Gonzalez, 34, was allegedly driving a stolen car on July 24 when he used it to strike a deputy after the officer deployed spike strips in an attempt to disable the vehicle, prosecutors said. The deputy was thrown 20 feet and suffered internal injuries and a laceration to his right arm.

Gonzalez is charged with attempted murder of a peace officer with great bodily injury, assault upon a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, two counts of unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle and two counts of receiving stolen property.

If convicted, Gonzalez could face 20 years to life in prison, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said.

Gonzalez is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Dublin.