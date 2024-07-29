Watch CBS News
Crime

Man who allegedly hit Alameda County deputy with stolen car faces several felonies

By Katy St. Clair

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now afternoon edition 7-29-24
PIX Now afternoon edition 7-29-24 08:27

A man who allegedly tried to run over an Alameda County Sheriff's deputy has been charged with multiple felonies, prosecutors said Monday. 

Joel Gonzalez, 34, was allegedly driving a stolen car on July 24 when he used it to strike a deputy after the officer deployed spike strips in an attempt to disable the vehicle, prosecutors said. The deputy was thrown 20 feet and suffered internal injuries and a laceration to his right arm. 

Gonzalez is charged with attempted murder of a peace officer with great bodily injury, assault upon a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, two counts of unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle and two counts of receiving stolen property. 

If convicted, Gonzalez could face 20 years to life in prison, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said. 

Gonzalez is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Dublin.  

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.