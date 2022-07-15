Man riding e-scooter hits woman in SoMa, victim hospitalized with injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A man on an e-scooter ran a red light and struck a 56-year-old woman in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, sending her to the hospital to be treated for her injuries, according to police.

The collision was reported at 3:55 p.m. at Mission and 11th streets, where a 24-year-old man on an electric scooter allegedly ran the red light and hit the woman, who was in a crosswalk with a green light, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.

No other information about the collision was immediately available.

This is the second incident in less than a month where an e-scooter rider hit and injured a pedestrian in San Francisco. On June 28, a man riding a scooter hit a 72-year-old woman and rode off before authorities could speak to him. The woman went to the hospital for her injuries, which were not life-threatening.