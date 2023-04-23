Man pistol whipped, robbed of $100,000 in jewelry at Walnut Creek parking garage

WALNUT CREEK -- Police in Walnut Creek are investigating an armed robbery where the victim was assaulted before suspects took $100,000 in jewelry from him Friday night.

Police said the incident happened at around 10:20 p.m. Friday evening. Officers responded to a parking garage on the 1600 block of Mt. Diablo Boulevard after a report of an armed robbery.

The victim said he was confronted by three adult male suspects who were wearing all dark clothing and carrying rifles. The victim was struck in the face with a firearm by one of the suspect before being robbed of $100,000 in jewelry, including a Rolex watch.

The victim said the suspects fled in a grey sedan. The victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene. No further information regarding the suspects and suspect vehicle was provided by authorities.

The robbery happened only two blocks away from the Broadway Plaza shopping area where a Nordstrom store was targeted by smash-and-grab thieves in November of 2021. That incident led to an increased police presence near the store and barricades to keep cars off Broadway Plaza.

Armed jewelry robberies, particularly targeting people wearing expensive Rolex watches have also become more common in Walnut Creek and neighboring cities like Alamo and Danville.

Police reminded everyone to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at 925-943- 5844 or call the Anonymous Tip Line at 925-943-5865.