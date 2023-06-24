Man facing murder charges for death of Oakland baker Jen Angel

OAKLAND -- A 19-year-old man is facing felony murder charges in connection with the death of Oakland baker Jennifer Angel in February.

Oakland baker Jennifer Angel CBS

Ishmael Jenkins Burch was arrested in Oakland on suspicion of felony murder with robbery enhancements on June 5, court records show. He was first taken into custody in San Francisco on June 2 on battery charges.

Oakland police confirmed Saturday that Burch was taken into custody in connection with the death of Angel, who was robbed while in her car in the 2000 block of Webster Street, in Oakland, on Feb. 6.

The robber ran to a waiting car to flee. Angel attempted to retrieve her belongings and was knocked to the ground during a struggle, according to police.

Angel became caught in the fleeing vehicle's door and was dragged more than 50 feet before falling off.

Angel suffered serious head injuries as a result of being dragged. She was rushed to the Highland Hospital Trauma Unit.

Angel was the founder of Angel Cakes Bakery, on Fifth Street, in Oakland.

Burch is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail, in Dublin. He is scheduled to appear in court for a plea hearing at 9 a.m. on July 14 at Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse, in Oakland.