Well-known Oakland baker Jennifer Angel critically injured during brazen purse snatching

OAKLAND -- Jennifer Angel, the owner of Oakland's popular Angel Cakes bakery, suffered serious injuries during a brazen daylight purse snatching in the rear parking lot of a Wells Fargo Bank branch.



Investigators told the East Bay Times that incident took place about 12:29 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Webster St.

Angel was in the parking lot when a vehicle blocked her exit. A man approached her vehicle, broke a window, reached inside to snatch her purse, and then raced back to a getaway car.

She followed the suspect back to the car, attempting to retrieve her purse. Angel became caught in the fleeing vehicle's door and was dragged more than 50 feet before falling off.

Her fiancé Ocean Mottley told The Chronicle that Angel suffered serious head injuries as a result of being dragged. She has undergone surgery and continues to battle for her life while in a medically induced coma.

"I'm devastated," Mottley told the paper. "I can't sleep because I can't stop crying."

The incident remains under investigation.

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $7,500 in reward money for information leading to the arrests of the suspects. Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3326 or 510-238-7950 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.