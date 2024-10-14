Man dies in crash on state Hwy 1 in Santa Cruz County late Sunday

A man was killed after crashing his vehicle Sunday night on southbound state Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 11:50 p.m., patrol officers were alerted to a crash on southbound Highway 1 north of Buena Vista Drive, near the census-designated place of Freedom. Officers learned that a 44-year-old man was driving a white 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser when for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway and crashed into a dirt embankment.

The vehicle rolled over onto the right lane of the highway, and the driver was ejected from his seat. This severely injured him, who was pronounced dead later.

According to the CHP, the Sheriff-Coroner's Office will publicly release the driver's identity. He was only identified as an Aptos resident.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.