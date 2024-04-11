Man convicted of murder in 2021 San Francisco Mission District double shooting

A San Francisco Superior Court jury has convicted a man of murder for killing someone and injuring another person in a 2021 shooting in the city's Mission District, prosecutors said.

Keshon Wilson, 23, was convicted of first-degree murder and a premeditated attempted murder. The jury also found that Wilson personally and intentionally discharged a firearm that caused great bodily injury or death, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Based on testimony and evidence presented at trial, Wilson was working as a power washer at the 24th Street Mission BART Station on the night of March 29, 2021, when he had an argument with a group of people.

Prosecutors said Wilson left the station and drove around the block, then parked his work truck. He then approached the group on foot with a "ghost gun" firearm in hand, intending to conduct a surprise attack against the group.

According to prosecutors, Wilson fired multiple gunshots in the group's direction after he emerged from behind a bus shelter. He shot nine times, hitting two of the four men in the group, and shattering the glass door of a nearby McDonald's restaurant.

Due to the shooting, 26-year-old San Mateo resident Isaiah Cardenas died, and another 23-year-old man got injured. Cardenas suffered three gunshot wounds to his back, while the surviving victim suffered four to five gunshot wounds to his torso and shoulder, prosecutors said.

Wilson fled to Las Vegas, but upon his return to San Francisco in May 2021, police arrested him at his home, where a search revealed the murder weapon and other firearm accessories.

"I am very grateful to the jury for their service as well as their careful and fair approach to this case," said Assistant District Attorney Charly Weissenbach. "No one deserves to be murdered, especially by ambush in the heartless and violent manner it was committed here. The jury's verdict rejected the defendant's false self-defense claim, upheld the rule of law, condemned senseless gun violence, and delivered justice for the victims and our community."

Wilson faces a sentence of 82 years to life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for June 3, prosecutors said.