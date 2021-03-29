1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Shooting Near 24th Mission Street BART Station In San Francisco

One person is dead and a second victim wounded after a shooting in San Francisco Monday night near the 24th Mission Street BART Station Southwest Plaza.

According to police officers responded at about 9:05 p.m. Monday evening to a report of a shooting at 24th and Mission Streets.

Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim, a 30-year-old man, died at the scene. A 23-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Police were investigating the incident as a homicide.

San Francisco police have not announced any arrest or released any suspect information in connection with the case. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message. Tipsters can remain anonymous.