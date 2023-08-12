Man accused in string of Walnut Creek burglaries also facing drug charges, DA says

WALNUT CREEK — A 40-year-old man who was charged with burglarizing a string of businesses has also been accused of selling and possessing drugs, the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office said.

Jarvis Leigh Ferguson of Daly City pleaded not guilty Monday to accusations that he burglarized restaurants and a hair salon in Walnut Creek between July 16 and July 24, prosecutors said.

He was separately accused Friday of possessing and selling methamphetamine and cocaine on Aug. 2, the DA's office said in a statement.

Ferguson is in custody at the West County Detention Facility. His bail was set at $375,000, prosecutors said.