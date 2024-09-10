Fatal traffic collision on I-580 in Oakland closes eastbound lane, off-ramp

A fatal solo vehicle collision on eastbound I-580 in Oakland at Seminary Ave. has closed the right lane and the off-ramp Tuesday afternoon, according to CHP.

California Highway Patrol officers were sent to the scene of the crash at about 1 p.m. The right lane has since re-opened to traffic.

The Oakland CHP office X account posted about the crash shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, saying the off-ramp at Seminary was closed due to an accident with no estimated time to reopen.

TRAFFIC ALERT: E/B I-580 to Seminary Ave off-ramp closed due to major traffic collision. No ETO. Use alternate routes.

The KCBS Traffic X account reported that the accident was fatal and that the eastbound right lane of the freeway was also closed with slow traffic passing the scene.

Authorities have not provided any details regarding the vehicle involved in the collision. There is a lingering but moderate backup to about High Street, according to the CHP.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.