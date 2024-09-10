Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Fatal traffic collision on I-580 in Oakland closes eastbound lane, off-ramp

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now afternoon edition 9-10-24
PIX Now afternoon edition 9-10-24 07:19

A fatal solo vehicle collision on eastbound I-580 in Oakland at Seminary Ave. has closed the right lane and the off-ramp Tuesday afternoon, according to CHP.

California Highway Patrol officers were sent to the scene of the crash at about 1 p.m. The right lane has since re-opened to traffic.

The Oakland CHP office X account posted about the crash shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, saying the off-ramp at Seminary was closed due to an accident with no estimated time to reopen.

The KCBS Traffic X account reported that the accident was fatal and that the eastbound right lane of the freeway was also closed with slow traffic passing the scene.  

Authorities have not provided any details regarding the vehicle involved in the collision. There is a lingering but moderate backup to about High Street, according to the CHP.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.