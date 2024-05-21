Walnut Creek BART station reopens after major medical emergency with person on tracks

Person on tracks at Walnut Creek BART station may have been struck by train

The Walnut Creek BART station reopened Tuesday afternoon following a "major medical emergency" involving a person on the tracks, transit officials said.

BART spokesman Jim Allison said shortly before 11 a.m. that the station was closed and major delays were developing for trains going in both directions through the area.

BART service has stopped between Pleasant Hill and Lafayette due to a major medical emergency. Walnut Creek station is currently closed. Please seek alternate means of transportation between Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek and Lafayette stations. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) May 21, 2024

BART service is stopped between Pleasant Hill and Lafayette due to the emergency. Shuttle train service is continuing to operate between Pittsburg/Bay Point and Pleasant Hill with Yellow line trains turning back towards San Francisco International Airport at Lafayette Station.

BART officials later confirmed that a person was on the tracks at the station for an unknown reason an may have been struck by an arriving train. Fire units are on scene.

A Contra Costa County Connection bus bridge between Lafayette and Pleasant Hill was established as of 11:37 a.m. At around that time, BART officials said the person had been removed from the tracks, but the station remained closed. There has been no information provided regarding the condition of the person.

BART officials said the station had reopened and service resumed as of 12:15 p.m.