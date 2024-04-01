Major medical emergency at North Berkeley BART station halts service on Richmond line

BART officials said Monday afternoon that service was halted on the Richmond Line for over an hour due to a major medical emergency at the North Berkeley station.

The @SFBARTAlert account posted about the incident at 3:35 p.m. on X.

BART service has stopped at North Berkeley due to a major medical emergency. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) April 1, 2024

Patrons are advised to seek alternate means of transportation for service between the Ashby and Richmond stations, BART said in an advisory shortly before 4 p.m.

BART officials did not provide any details regarding the incident, but there were reports that a person was under a train at the station.

BART said service was restored at around 4:45 p.m., but noted there were residual delays due to the incident.

The issues come after an earlier equipment problem near the Daly City station impacted service in and out of San Francisco.

During the equipment problem, Blue and Green line passengers headed east out of San Francisco had to use the Antioch or Bay Point trains and transfer at 24th Street Mission as service was limited.

Those headed toward Daly City were told to take SFO bound train at the same station.

The other line that experienced issues was the Red Line. Service between Richmond and Millbrae was affected, and riders had to use the Berryessa train and transfer at MacArthur to a SFO/Millbrae train.

People traveling from Millbrae were told to use a SFO/Antioch train and transfer at 19th Street to a Richmond train.