BART experiences 20-minute delay on San Francisco line as it recovers from equipment issue

Several BART lines saw service impacted on Monday afternoon due to an equipment problem near the Daly City station.

The issue was resolved around 12:45 p.m.. BART then continued normal service but had a 20-minute delay on the San Francisco line in all directions.

During the equipment problem, Blue and Green line passengers headed east out of San Francisco had to use the Antioch or Bay Point trains and transfer at 24th Street Mission as service was limited.

Those headed toward Daly City were told to take SFO bound train at the same station.

The other line that experienced issues was the Red Line. Service between Richmond and Millbrae was affected, and riders had to use the Berryessa train and transfer at MacArthur to a SFO/Millbrae train.

People traveling from Millbrae were told to use a SFO/Antioch train and transfer at 19th Street to a Richmond train.