BART train derails, catches fire near Orinda station; injuries reported, station closed

A BART train derailed and caught fire near the Orinda station Monday morning, forcing passengers to evacuate the train in an incident causing major delays on the system.

At 9:20 a.m., BART reported a major delay on the Antioch Line in the Antioch and SFO directions due to an equipment problem on a train between Orinda and Lafayette stations.

The California Highway Patrol said an eastbound train had derailed and passengers were able to self-evacuate. The Orinda-Moraga Fire Department responded and said the fire had been put out.

At least two people were injured in the derailment, the fire department said. It was not immediately known what caused the train to derail.

Traffic along Highway 24 was stopped in both directions in response to the incident.

Passengers were urged to seek other means of transportation.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as appropriate.