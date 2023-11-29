BART service resumes after pause due to person in Transbay Tube in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — A person entered the Transbay Tube in San Francisco on Wednesday causing major delays on BART in both directions.

Service was restored around 6:20 p.m.

BART said the person was on the track near the Embarcadero station, and it caused service to be stopped in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions. As a result, trained headed to the East Bay were being turned around at Embarcadero.

Red/Yellow/Green/Blue Line service is delayed at Embarcadero Station in both directions due to a person on the tracks.



BART Police is at the scene responding to the situation. We will update as we receive information. Check your train arrivals: https://t.co/jd0ffkNgHI https://t.co/U9yGOBrAvy — BART (@SFBART) November 30, 2023

People traveling within the East Bay were advised to use the Orange Line, and the Orange Line still had service between Richmond and Berryessa. Blue Line trains were running between Dublin and MacArthur, and the Yellow Line was running between West Oakland and Antioch.

Meanwhile, BART recommended taking alternate Transbay transportation.