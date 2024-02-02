Magnitude 3.4 earthquake strikes off coast of San Francisco
DALY CITY – A magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck off the coast of San Francisco Friday afternoon, officials said.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 1:32 p.m., with the epicenter located about three miles west of Fort Funston.
According to reports from USGS website visitors, shaking was felt in San Francisco and in several Peninsula communities, including Daly City, Pacifica and San Bruno.
There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.
