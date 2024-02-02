Watch CBS News
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes in Pacific Ocean near Eureka

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

EUREKA – A significant earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California on Friday morning.

The earthquake hit just after 7 a.m., about 60 miles west of Petrolia in the Pacific Ocean.

According to the US Geological Survey, an initial 4.9-magnitude rating has been recorded.

While it appears most of the shaking was absorbed by the Pacific Ocean, Eureka and some parts of Humboldt County may have felt some shaking.

Shaking could possibly have been felt as far south as the northern tip of Mendocino County and east into the Trinity National Forest.

No damage or injuries have been reported. 

First published on February 2, 2024 / 7:49 AM PST

