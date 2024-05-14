Lottery drawn for San Francisco educators to get first chance at renting affordable units

In one of the most expensive cities to live, San Francisco Unified School District is providing a lifeline to its teachers and educators by providing affordable housing.

On Tuesday, the SFUSD along with the Mayor's Office of Community Housing held a lottery drawing, to see which teachers and staff qualified for a spot in the district's new affordable housing project.

"I applied on the first day. I'm not going to lie; I didn't hold back," said kindergartner teacher Codion Isom.

Including Isom, 938 people applied for one of the 135 units at the Shirley Chisholm Village that is currently under construction and expected to open this fall. The complex will provide educators with an option to rent a studio or up to a three-bedroom apartment.

"The rents will be below market," said MidPen Housing CEO Matt Franklin. "They will be calibrated to people's income levels, so the rent burden is not too great for any of the households."

As an example, depending on income levels a studio could go for as low as $827 per month. A one-bedroom for $834 per month. A two-bedroom in the lowest range will start at $983 a month, and a three-bedroom for $1,115.

"It is hard to live in the Bay on a teacher's pay," said Franklin. "We know that's not easy for teachers, they have hard jobs, and they are important jobs."

For Isom, finding an affordable place will allow him and other to teach, live in the same city, and provide a vital connection with the community and his students.

"This is key, because students can see you outside of school," he said. "For a lot of them, I'm like a second father figure. I'm like an uncle, a cousin, a brother. They mean a lot to me. They mean family to me."

The district said, because of the high cost of living, they have lost quality teachers who move to a more affordable city. Isom said, for those who land an apartment, it gives them a chance to stay in San Francisco.

"I think this speaks about retention," said Isom. "Especially for teachers that look like myself."

Tuesday's lottery prioritized which applicants will get first crack at renting a unit at Shirley Chisholm Village by ranking each individual. Those who made the list will be contacted by leasing agents starting on March 21,