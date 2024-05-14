SFUSD holds lottery for teacher, staff affordable housing project The San Francisco Unified School District along with the Mayor’s Office of Community Housing held a lottery drawing to see which teachers and staff qualify for the district’s first affordable housing project. Ryan Yamamoto reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv