Judo studio in Los Altos deals with aftermath following Christmas Day fire

LOS ALTOS – Business owners are picking up the pieces after a fire that tore through a strip mall in Los Altos on Christmas Day.

The festive season took a grim turn for Raul Tamayo, owner of Tamayo's Judo Club, as a result of the fire that burned a 20,000 square foot commercial building on the 4600 El Camino Real early Monday morning.

"It's been a year here. Built a community, wonderful families that come here that bring their kids to learn judo, and now this," Tamayo lamented, reflecting on the devastating turn of events.

The judo club, a hub for over 80 students, faced the brunt of the fire's impact, leaving the business and its patrons reeling from the unexpected catastrophe.

"I got a phone call early morning. I was in shock. Came down here right away. They blocked off the area. The Los Altos Police was very helpful," Tamayo recounted, describing the immediate aftermath of the incident.

For students like Deni, the club held immense significance.

"I've been coming for a year since they opened, and then I woke up one day and my dad said: our Judo building got on fire… and I didn't think much of it but then we went to see it for ourselves, and it was horrifying to say the least," Deni shared.

Aftermath of a strip mall fire on El Camino Real in Los Altos on December 26, 2023. CBS

Images captured on Tuesday morning showcased the extent of the fire's impact, with flames engulfing the roof, leaving a scene of destruction and devastation in its wake.

Assistant Marshal Jeremy Davis of the Santa Clara County Fire Department addressed ongoing challenges.

"We still have some spots that are still smoking and we'll put water on it and sometimes it comes back and it's just the nature of a three-alarm fire," Davis told CBS News Bay Area.

The severity of the damage has led to a somber decision; the building is slated for demolition next month, Davis confirmed.

"Before we go any further on the investigation, what we need to do is we need to demo. Basically remove the second and the first story." Davis elaborated on the necessary steps following the incident. "Once that's removed, it will be safer to go in. So we're looking at, before an investigation happens, at least two weeks from now."

Amidst the uncertainty and loss, Tamayo remains resolute.

"I'm not giving up, no. I'm gonna continue to teach, it's my passion, it brings people together, and I really believe in the judo community," he said.