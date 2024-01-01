Street closures remain in place around Los Altos building that burned on Christmas Day

MOUNTAIN VIEW – The City of Mountain View said Sunday that Eastbound El Camino Real, between San Antonio Road and Sherwood Avenue, will remain closed due to a commercial building damaged in a three-alarm fire at 4600 W El Camino Real in Los Altos on Christmas Day.

Traffic detours for this section of El Camino Real will remain in effect until the building can be demolished. The detour signs will direct eastbound El Camino Real traffic to turn left onto San Antonio Road, right on California Street, right on Showers Drive, and left on El Camino Real.

The demolition and cleanup work could take two-to-three weeks to complete but the exact timeline could change.

The city said drivers should give themselves extra time to get to their destination while the detour is in place.