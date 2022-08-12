Longtime family friends in Marshall rally behind Trey Lance and Niners

MARSHALL, Minn. -- In the tight-knit town of Marshall, Minnesota, it isn't hard to find families like the Klaith's and the Polejewski's, who are proud to show off their 49ers jerseys.

"The public wants to support Trey and his family," said Marc Klaith. "It's great."

Trey Lance fans in Marshall. CBS

They've all known Trey Lance, the new starting quarterback for the 49ers, since he was a little boy. He always seemed happiest with a football in his hand, at least in the photos and videos his family shared with KPIX.

The Klaith children went to elementary school and high school with Lance and his brother, Bryce.

"Trey is probably one of the nicest young men, boys, that we knew growing up. Very polite. Very cordial. Got along with everybody. Liked to have fun. Had a big smile all the time," Marc said. "No matter what they did, the kids just liked to have fun."

The Polejewski's lived across the street from the Lances, and the kids became friends when they were toddlers.

"Trey and Bryce were just like, kind of another set of older brothers for me," Kayla Polejewski said. "We spent every day with them."

"We did everything together," Karley Polejewski said. "I remember growing up with Trey. If it was more of a Karley day and I was picking the activities, we were baking and hanging out inside watching movies. But if it was a Trey day, we were watching Xbox, playing basketball out in the front yard and just having fun."

Marc and Missy Klaith say they always appreciated how kind Trey was to his friends, and how he still is.

"A very humble kid, a very kind kid. Always concerned for others. A very good friend to everybody – all the way through, from when he was little to today," Missy said. "No matter how big he's going to get, he's still very humble. He loves his friends."

Jim and Gail Polejewski couldn't agree more.

"The one thing I always think about with Trey is that he is humble. And he is giving," Jim said. "He just really looks out for others, and he truly has happiness when others are successful, and that's a really cool thing."

There's no question, Lance has found success so far. Along the way, these families who were close to him say he's always stayed true to the Trey they've known and loved for many years.

"There's a few things that I think have stayed the same, and they're my favorite things about him," Karley said. "He's always been very confident. He's always been very intentional about being caring with the ones he loves. And he's always been goofy. And I don't think he's lost that, which has been really cool."

"I feel bad calling him a kid, but he will always be our kid in this neighborhood," Gail said.

Along with many of their neighbors, these families are excited to see Lance shine as the starting quarterback for the 49ers, all the way from Marshall, Minnesota.

"He's a guy who really works hard, takes it very seriously, and will always strive to do his best," Jim Polejewski said.

"He's going to embrace the whole Bay Area. Take it in. It's going to be a ride," Marc Klaith said.

"He's so supportive of everyone. He's going to love on your guys' community," Karley Polejewski said. "You're getting the best that we've got."