Livermore homeowner's holiday light display inspired by dogs

One spectacular holiday light display in the East Bay takes its central inspiration not from Santa or Christmas elves, but canines.

For Lisa Henderson, Christmas decorating is more than a seasonal activity; it's a cherished family tradition.

"I remember running through my grandmother's house and counting all the different trees I could find," Henderson said. "It's just been really fun, as my husband and I have a son, to be able to share it with him as well."

However, Henderson's holiday decor stands out for its unique use of dogs as the central theme. Her Livermore home has become renowned for its elaborate display of holiday hounds.

"We started about nine years ago, when there were just five dogs total. And we've gotten all the way up to 72," Henderson said. "We even have a couple on the roof these days."

The effort doesn't stop with the numbers. Henderson pours meticulous attention into every detail. Her commitment has turned her home into a local attraction and a sensation on social media. Visitors frequently stop by to admire the glowing canine-themed decorations shining bright through the night.

"When you see people walking down the sidewalk or driving by during the day or evening and they're just like, 'This is amazing, we love it so much. Thank you,'" Henderson said. "It makes it all worth it."

For Henderson, her love for dogs isn't limited to the holiday season. It's a passion that shines both inside and outside her home all year long.