Like clockwork, potent storm to roll into the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO -- If it's Tuesday, there must be another storm ready to sweep into the San Francisco Bay Area, set to pound the waterlogged region with gusty winds and intense downpours.

Mother Nature is often not predictable, but this March it's been a pretty good bet that you've needed a raincoat and an umbrella as you've left your home for work or school on a Tuesday.

While this storm front will not be carrying an atmospheric river with it, forecasters say it may still be potent enough to trigger localized flooding and down trees and power lines.

"Rain rates as this cold front moves through will generally range between 0.1" to 0.3" per hour, however, both hi-res models show intermittent periods where rain rates could peak around 0.5" per hour," the National Weather Service said. "Keep in mind that heavy downpours can lead to urban flooding, ponding of water on roads, along with rises in creeks and streams."

The weather service has yet to issue any flood warnings or advisories, but the agency has posted a wind advisory running from Monday evening to Tuesday afternoon.

Wind Advisory for tonight into Tue aftn has been expanded to include North Bay hills, East Bay hills & eastern Santa Clara hills. Peak gusts from 40 to 55 mph expected. #cawx #BayArea pic.twitter.com/430tmFEpFr — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 27, 2023

"Models show that the interior North Bay Hills, East Bay & eastern Santa Clara Hills will also see gusts getting up to 45-55 mph," the weather service said.

The combination of saturated soils, weakened trees and high winds have proven to be a deadly combination during the current parade of storms.

Five people were killed in the Bay Area from toppled trees during a violent "bomb cyclone" storm packing gale-force winds that left widespread destruction last Tuesday.

Four people were also injured, three critically, by falling trees around the city The winds toppled at least 900 trees and branches in San Francisco.

Earlier this month, a mother hiking with her son's Boy Scout troop died after a tree fell on her on a trail just outside of Cupertino.