Hiker dies after being pinned under falling tree in Cupertino park

CUPERTINO -- Authorities in the South Bay were unable to save a female hiker who was critically injured in Rancho San Antonio Park Sunday morning after a tree fell on her, fire officials said.

According to the Santa Clara County Fire Department, at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a report that a tree had fallen on an adult female hiker in Rancho San Antonio Park in Cupertino.

Fire officials said bystanders attempted to remove patient from underneath the tree prior to the arrival of Santa Clara County fire crews. Workers with the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District helped the fire crew access the area where the hiker was injured.

Upon arrival fire crews removed patient and attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died from her injuries. The Santa Clara County Sheriff, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District and Santa Clara County Fire are investigating the incident.

Open space officials issued a warning to hikers to exercise caution on trails, especially after storms. Hikers should bring their phone in case of emergency and try to hike in groups.