Lezla Gooden, a proud Maryland native, has established herself as a prominent on-air reporter and multi-media journalist, with a deep-rooted commitment to delivering impactful stories and connecting with her communities. Currently, she calls San Francisco home while serving as a dedicated member of the CBS Bay Area News team.

With a career that spans multiple states, Gooden's journey as a reporter has been marked by her ability to forge lasting connections and build meaningful relationships wherever she goes. From Virginia to Southern California and Connecticut, she has not only reported on the stories that matter but has also made lasting friends and embraced new family ties.

Gooden's professional journey has resulted in a remarkable journalistic portfolio, positioning her as a leading voice in the communities she serves. Her work has resonated with audiences across the nation, amassing an impressive 3.5 million views through broadcast television and social media platforms. This achievement is a testament to her dedication to journalism and her unique ability to inspire others through her vision and voice.

A testament to her commitment to excellence, Gooden is a recipient of the prestigious 2022-2023 Law & Justice Journalism Project award, recognizing her outstanding contributions to the field. She is also the recipient of the 2022 NBCU Academy Award, further solidifying her status as a rising star in the world of journalism.

In addition to her reporting and accolades, Gooden actively gives back to the journalism community by serving as a mentor for the Urban Journalism Workshop. Her passion for nurturing the next generation of journalists underscores her commitment to the profession's future.

She is an alumna of Hampton University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree, and Georgetown University, where she graduated with a Master of Arts degree. Her dedication to continuous learning and growth is evident in her pursuit of excellence.

Gooden is also an alumna of the Emma Bowen Foundation, an organization dedicated to increasing diversity in the media and technology industries. Her involvement with this foundation reflects her commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion within her field.

In every sense, Gooden is a trailblazer in the world of journalism, using her unique perspective and unwavering commitment to inform, inspire, and shape the future of storytelling. Her journey from Maryland to San Francisco is not just a geographical one, it's a remarkable odyssey of journalistic excellence and community engagement.

Unfortunately, as the climate and views of America continue to shift against journalism and our First Amendment rights of Freedom of Speech and Press, this atmosphere is creating mistrust and greater difficulty for journalists to do the basic task of reporting the truth to the public.