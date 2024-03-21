Musical highlighting Filipino labor leader who worked with Cesar Chavez makes SF debut

New musical in SF to spotlight Filipino farmworker who joined forces with Cesar Chavez

SAN FRANCISCO – A new theater production "Larry the Musical an American Journey", which tells a little-known story about the Filipino-American experience, will hold its opening night this Saturday at the Brava Theater in San Francisco's Mission District.

The musical shares the legacy of Larry Itliong, the labor leader who helped organize farm workers in California's Central Valley and helped co-found the United Farm Workers alongside Cesar Chavez.

"I think this is a story for anybody who is an American," said Executive Producer and Writer Gayle Romasanta. "Just like the Boston Tea Party, we learn about it as something essential to America's identity. This story, Filipino-Americans in labor history, should also be central to who the United States is, and what American schools teach."

The musical is based on the children's book, Journey for Justice: The Life of Larry Itliong, who Romasanta co-wrote with the late and great Dr. Dawn Mabalon.

The creative team behind the musical consists of all Filipino-Americans who began working on the production, with its first public workshop in October of 2021.

Eymand Meneses Cabling, who portrays the elder Larry in the play, called the musical a lifelong dream to perform in a role highlighting his own experience.

"What it means to do this show about Philippine-American history, it's very rare because not many shows are done with Filipino actors," said Cabling.

Kylie Abucay, who is from Daly City and plays the character Izzy says at first, she felt pressure, because the role is so culturally personal, but has found a feeling of lightness being around other Filipino actors.

"It feels like we are very much doing this with our ancestors, with our community, with our people. We are not alone in doing this, and I think that is the best part of it," said Abucay.

Larry the Musical began performance for preview audiences this past week, with opening night this Saturday at the Brava Theater. The production run through April 24th.